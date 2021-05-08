It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Keep the Mosquitoes Away This Summer With 25% Off a Thermacell e55 Rechargeable Repeller

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller | $30 | Amazon Gold Box

When it comes to mosquitoes, it seems like you’re either the person who gets ignored or eaten alive. I’m of the latter group— and if you or anyone in your household is too, you should read on.

Advertisement

Today Amazon has a limited time deal on a Thermacell E55 mosquito repeller, bringing this nifty little pest-repelling device down to just $30.

This rechargeable device lasts almost 6 hours and repels mosquitoes within a 20-feet radius— so it’s the perfect size for your patio, balcony, or front porch. Get you one while the deal is good!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer