Keep the Kids Busy With Two Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets for $50 Off

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-Pack | $150 | Amazon
Need to keep the kids out of your hair? The Amazon Fire 7 is a great way to do it, and the kids’ edition comes with a fun protective case to make sure they don’t break the thing. Amazon is currently taking $50 off the price tag if you buy two in one go. Available in Blue, Purple, or Pink, the Fire 7 Kids Edition also includes one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, giving your little ones access to educational games, apps, videos, books, and more, all completely monitorable thanks to deep parental controls.