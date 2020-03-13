It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Keep the Kids Busy With Two Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets for $50 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsAmazon Fire
64
Save
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-Pack | $150 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-Pack | $150 | Amazon

Need to keep the kids out of your hair? The Amazon Fire 7 is a great way to do it, and the kids’ edition comes with a fun protective case to make sure they don’t break the thing. Amazon is currently taking $50 off the price tag if you buy two in one go. Available in Blue, Purple, or Pink, the Fire 7 Kids Edition also includes one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, giving your little ones access to educational games, apps, videos, books, and more, all completely monitorable thanks to deep parental controls.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a TaoTronics 16:9 Projector Screen for a Low $17

These Melatonin Gummies Actually Eased My Anxiety and Helped Me Get Some Sleep

Please Help, My Hands Are Unbearably Dry From All the Washing!

Gifts Your Girlfriend Will Actually Love and Use All the Time