Keep the Games and Cloud Saves Going With 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $29

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription | $29 | Eneba | Use code OCTOBERPS
Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.
For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). These shut-ins won’t go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on increasing your gaming hours to fill the time, PS+ is an absolute necessity.
This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 10/15/2020.