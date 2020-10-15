Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Keep the Games and Cloud Saves Going With 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $29

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsPlayStationPlayStation DealsPlayStation Plus
29.4K
18
2
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription | $29 | Eneba | Use code OCTOBERPS
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription | $29 | Eneba | Use code OCTOBERPS
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription | $29 | Eneba | Use code OCTOBERPS

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

Advertisement

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). These shut-ins won’t go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on increasing your gaming hours to fill the time, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 10/15/2020. 

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock up on Digital Games and Subscriptions With Your Prime Card and Get 25% Back on Amazon

Thursday's Best Deals: AUKEY Power Bank, Mpow Wireless Earbuds, Apple AirPods Pro, and More

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Apple AirPods, Razer Blade 15, DJI Mavic Mini Drone, Succulents 11-Pack, Aukey Chargers, and More

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Xbox Deals