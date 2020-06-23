Keep the Fleas at Bay With PetArmor Plus Products, 20% off for Gold Box

Save up to 20% on PetArmor Flea and Tick Prevention Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save up to 20% on PetArmor Flea and Tick Prevention | Amazon Gold Box

If your poor pupper is being attacked by fleas, PetArmor promises to fix that, and they’re up to 20% off at Amazon today. There are four different sizes of flea and tick prevention topicals for dogs, and somehow, the medium is cheaper than all at $22, so yay medium dogs! Every other size—including a one-si ze-fits-all for cats— is about $32 , and you’ll get six applications in the box no matter which one you buy.

Advertisement