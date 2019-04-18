Kan Jam | $30 | Amazon

Friends, it’s officially lawn game season, and Kan Jam is a dynamic, active alternative to your standard cornhole and ladder toss. But don’t worry, you can still hold a drink in one hand.

Teams of two line up opposite each other next to two special cans (included), just like Cornhole. One team member tosses a frisbee at a can, and the other attempts to bop it out of the air, and onto or into the can for varying numbers of points. It combines two great activities: throwing a frisbee, and slapping things out of the air, so you’ve got a recipe for fun.

This was one of our readers’ favorite lawn games in a recent Co-Op, and today’s $30 deal is about $5-$8 less than usual. Have fun!