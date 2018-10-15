Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $15 portable Thermacell mosquito repeller might allow you enjoy the outdoors again.



Place this down next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and this cordless, odor-free device claims to ward off flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

Advertisement

After those 12 hours, you can replace the repellent mats and repellant-dispersing butane cartridge.

Most reviewers say it works pretty well, especially on days with little-to-no wind. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed; I just wish it had come at the beginning of summer, rather than the beginning of fall.