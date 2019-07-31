Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Evak Fresh Airless Storage Canister Small/Tall | $7 | Amazon | Clip the $.25 coupon



Most airtight food containers have a lid on top, which means there’s still a lot of excess air in the container, slowly degrading the freshness of your food. Prepara’s Evak containers though let you push the lid down the cylinder as you take food out, pushing out excess air along the way. It keeps your food fresh, and looks cool to boot.

The “small tall” size is down to $7 (after clipping the small on-screen coupon), within a few cents of an all-time low. If it keeps just a single bag of coffee from going bad, it’ll have paid for itself.