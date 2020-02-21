Keep the Air Out and Your Food Fresh With These Discounted Prepara Evak Containers

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Prepara Evak Fresh Saver 4 Quarts | $16 | Amazon
Prepara Evak Fresh Saver 1.8 Quarts | $10 | Amazon
Prepara Evak Fresh Saver 0.5 Quart | $7 | Amazon
Keep your cereal and coffee fresh with these discounted Prepara Evak Fresh Saver containers. Choose from a 4-quart unit for $16, 8-quart for $10 , and half a quart for $7. These food savers promise to keep your dry goods with its lid that plunges down and pushes all the excess air out. Better still, these models are dishwasher safe. So, get yours before these prices go stale.