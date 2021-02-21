Keep That Tire Pressure in Check at Home or on the Road With up To 30% off These Auto Accessories

AstroAI 2-Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge | $16 | Amazon

TEROMAS Tire Inflator Air Compressor | $40 | Amazon



You gotta keep those tires inflated, and it’s harder than usual to do that with the weather as freezing cold as it has been. Plus, these days we’re trying to avoid germs as much as possible, and that is something that is on my mind all the time— even when it comes to a simple choice like using a public air compressor.

Get a tire inflator of your own for home or anywhere with today’s deal: a TEROMAS air compressor for just $40 right now.

If you want to check your tire pressure easily (and I bet you do— like I’ve been saying, it’s too cold right now) you can snag this pair of digital tire pressure gauges for $16. Keep one for yourself and give one to your mom or friend or neighbor! This is a nice little gesture to show someone you’re thinking of their safety. Or just keep em both for yourself, that’s up to you. We’re not here to judge.

