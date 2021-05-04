It's all consuming.
Keep That Smile Dazzling Thanks to Mouth Armor's Oral Care Essentials Set

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 74% and worth every penny.

This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

