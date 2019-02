Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Still have a 2DS or 3DS kicking around? Nintendo’s official AC adapter doesn’t see many discounts, but it’s on sale for $7 right now (down from $9) on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. All I can say, as a Switch owner, is thank heavens for USB-C.