Keep That Laptop Cool Anywhere With 60% off a Portable Stand

Portable Laptop Stand | $8 | Amazon | Promo code 606JP97A
You’ve got work to do, and you gotta keep your laptop happy to finish it. Keep your computer cool as a cucumber with this portable laptop stand for 60% off with coupon code 606JP97A.
Sure, this stand looks like a big pair of glasses, but it’s also super sleek and can easily be popped into your bag so you can use it anywhere to allow airflow to the bottom of your laptop.
Apply the code 606JP97A at checkout to bring the black or silver stand down to just $8. Unfortunately, this code won’t work on the rose gold version.
