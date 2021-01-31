Keep Snow off Your Windshield With 50% off a Cosyzone Cover

Cosyzone Car Windshield Cover CYNPMHCU Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Cosyzone Car Windshield Cover | $8 | Amazon | Promo code CYNPMHCU



Sure, you can scrape that snow and ice off, but why not plan ahead with a great deal on a Cosyzone c ar w indshield c over today instead? Then that time toiling and scraping away can be better spent enjoying a nice cup of hot cocoa or coffee instead.

Normally $16 , s nag this Cosyzone cover for just $8 when you apply promo code CYNPMHCU at checkout. Speaking as someone currently living in the snowy state of Minnesota, you want to make sure the cover you get will stay on your car through the windiest of snowstorms. The nice thing about this cover is it has pockets that go over the sideview mirrors and magnets at the base to keep it snug to your vehicle.

