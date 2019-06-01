Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zero Grid Travel Security Belt | $12 | Amazon | Clip the $1 coupon and use code JMME8DPE

Want to keep your money and small valuables really safe from pickpockets while traveling? This belt includes a hidden zipper pouch on the inside, which...yeah, that ought to do it.



If that weren’t enough to make you feel secure, the belt also comes with two bonuses: Up to $300 in reimbursements in the event that items are stolen from the belt, and two Recovery Tags from ReturnMe, a worldwide lost and found company.

So if you have any trips on the docket, you can get the belt for just $12 today with promo code JMME8DPE.