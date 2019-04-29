Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tick season is officially upon us and it is expected to be a bad one. That means it is time to stock up on your pet’s protection. You can get 20% off Frontline Plus from Chewy right now. So hopefully your poor dog or cat hopefully won’t be chewing their butt anymore. At least, not because of itchy fleas or ticks.

Frontline Plus works fast and requires a once-a-month application, which means the cost can really add up. The treatment kills adult ticks, fleas, and chewing lice, as well as flea eggs and larvae. Right now, you can get each of these products for 20% off, the discount will be applied in checkout. Chewy’s house brand, Onguard, is also on sale right now. You can get Onguard flea and tick treatments for 50% off.