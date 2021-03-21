It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Keep Meat in Check With 41% off an Instant Read Thermometer When You Stack These Discounts

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Habor Meat Thermometer | $10 | Amazon | Promo code CP192BRKINJA
Habor Meat Thermometer | $10 | Amazon | Promo code CP192BRKINJA
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Habor Meat Thermometer | $10 | Amazon | Promo code CP192BRKINJA

You got meat to cook and grill and just generally prepare— and now it’s time to make sure it’s a safe temp to eat. Get an instant read on it with a Habor meat thermometer today for 41% off.

Advertisement

This red meat thermometer can be yours for $10 when you clip the coupon below the price and add coupon code CP192BRKINJA at checkout.

This thermometer has a handy magnet on it so you can keep it within easy reach on your fridge or even your grill. And, it measures temperatures within ±0.9 ℉ and has a cooking guide on the back so you don’t have to remember the different temps for rare, medium-rare, etc.

There are a few other color options that, unfortunately, the coupon code will not work on. But you can snag them for as low as $11 when you clip the coupon below the price for each option.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`