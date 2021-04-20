Keep Mario in Your Heart Forever When You Grab a $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 4APRVTCH242 Image : Newegg

$50 Nintendo Gift Card | $45 | Newegg | Use code 4APRVTCH242

Some days, you forget that Mario is dead. It just hits you at random times. You see a certain shade of red and think “Wow, just like Mario wore.” Or you fire up a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and realize you are reliving one of the happiest times in the plumber’s life. Unfortunately , he is dead now ever since Nintendo ended his 35th birthday and, in turn, his life. If you want to keep him in your heart, you can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card featuring his beautiful face for $45 when you use the promo code 4APRVTCH242. Okay, actually it’ll get delivered digitally, so you won’t really get to see his mug. But you will get $50 you can use on the eShop to buy his games. He’ll always be in your heart and on your Switch.

