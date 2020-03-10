Keep Junk Out of Your Kitchen Pipes With a $4 Sink Strainer

Kitchen Sink Strainer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Kitchen Sink Strainer | SOLD OUT



Clogged sinks and toilets are a hassle. What if you could avoid them from now until forever? Well, I have a cute little a trick for you—take advantage of a kitchen sink strainer! It’s only $4 for a pack of two, and it’s one and only function is to keep stray food from running down the drain, causing you migraines and clogs down the line. It’s super easy to wash, and it’s also rust-free, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it after exposing the damn thing to lots and lots of water. It might be time to invest in your kitchen’s future and buy one before it is gone.



