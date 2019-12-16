Keep It Frothy With This $7 Milk Frother

Milk Frother

Photo : Amazon

K-Brands Milk Frother | $7 | Amazon

Want to feel fancy AF? Froth it up. You can make some frothed milk for your coffee, latte, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and more when you get a K-Brands Milk Frother for $7 on Amazon. Don’t drink coffee? This is also great for whisking eggs, cream, soups, and sauces.

Our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, had this say to about the frother:

I feel fancy as fuck when I use mine at the office to spin up my half and half before dumping a Keurig into it.