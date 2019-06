Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Orbit Yard Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler | $55 | Amazon

If you have unwelcome animals encroaching on your territory, consider installing this $55 Orbit Yard Enforcer among your collection of garden gnomes. It’s a motion activated sprinkler with day and night detection modes, so critters will be deterred by a harmless spray of water and you can go back to enjoying your backyard.