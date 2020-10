MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener $17 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $17| Amazon

This is a smart peripheral where it can attach itself to an existing garage, and automate the opening and closing when required. Once it links up to the MyQ app, you can receive notifications of when it opens and closes.

Advertisement

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener also works with select Amazon Prime members in certain areas, where deliveries can be securely arranged between the delivery driver and you from the MyQ app.