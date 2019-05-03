Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re approaching peak picnic/camping/beach trip season, and if you don’t own a cooler that you really like, some of our readers’ favorites are on sale right now on Amazon.

You can save today on both soft and hard RTIC coolers, both in multiple sizes. The Soft Packs are actually our readers’ favorite coolers, and they really do keep ice frozen for days. Purely for ergonomic reasons, I prefer them to the hard coolers, but the hard ones include a drain to let out excess water, which is a nice plus.

Though Amazon doesn’t actually show them as discounted, all three soft packs are down to their best prices in at least 11 months. The 20-can model usually costs about $120-$130, the 30-can model hovers between $140 and $165, and the 40-can behemoth has sold for at least $165 for most of the last year.

The 20 and 45-can hard coolers both fluctuate in price a little more, and both were a few bucks cheaper briefly in February, but these are both still very good prices, historically.