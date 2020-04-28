It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Gaming Alone Together With a PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership for 43% Less

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership | $34 | CDKeys
1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership | $34 | CDKeys
1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership | $34 | CDKeys

If like most of us in lockdown you’ve been playing more video games, you’re not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you get deep discounts, free downloads, and free shipping on accessories/consoles. You also get 100GB of online storage.

But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you still can’t kill it on the court together with NBA 2K in a “play together” session.

Normally this year-long membership is $59 but you can enjoy a 43% discount and snag a digital code for access at just $34.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/28/2020.

