Keep Foggy Lenses at Bay With Sable’s Heated Ski Goggles, Now $15

Andrew Hayward
Sable Heated Ski Goggles | $15 | Amazon | Use code KIJNJAMXA
Sable Heated Ski Goggles | $15 | Amazon | Use code KIJNJAMXA

It’s difficult to navigate the slopes when there’s fog covering your ski goggles, but Sable has a seemingly ingenious solution: battery-powered graphene heating film between the dual-layer lenses, providing just enough warmth to keep the fogginess at bay.

Sound compelling? Right now, you can save half-off the list price and snag these Sable heated ski goggles for just $15 at Amazon when you use code KIJNJAMXA at checkout. They last for up to four hours depending on heat setting, and are large enough to accommodate most glasses inside too. Even if you aren’t doing any skiing or snowboarding anytime soon, they could be handy for playing in the snow with the family or walking the dog in the bitter winter cold.

