Keep Fido Safe and Stylish in This Kong Insulated Dog Parka, 60% off Today

With snow once again blanketing large parts of the country it’s important to remember our fur pals need protection . Kong’s insulated dog parkas are all 60% off today and help your pooch keep cozy and dry.

We wear coats in the rain, snow, and chilly temperatures, so why shouldn’t they ? Kong is known for quality and durable toys; they’ve taken those standards and designed doggy coats to protect ou r pups in all elements. The thermal lining provides extra warmth, and the water-resistant nylon keeps them from getting soaked. We can all agree nothing is worse than a wet dog. It only comes in this red hue, but this deal is so good you might have to be ok with that. But hey, at least it’s a power color. There’s easy D-ring access, so connecting your leash won’t be a problem. The hood is packable so if your doggo isn’t fond of ear coverings you can hide it away . It’s available in all sizes, from itty bitty to chonky. No matter which size, each fits s nuggly and is comfortable .

