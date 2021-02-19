Keep Fido Safe and Stylish in This Kong Insulated Dog Parka, 60% off Today

Kong Insulated Dog Parka | $22 | Chewy
With snow once again blanketing large parts of the country it’s important to remember our fur pals need protection. Kong’s insulated dog parkas are all 60% off today and help your pooch keep cozy and dry.
We wear coats in the rain, snow, and chilly temperatures, so why shouldn’t they? Kong is known for quality and durable toys; they’ve taken those standards and designed doggy coats to protect our pups in all elements. The thermal lining provides extra warmth, and the water-resistant nylon keeps them from getting soaked. We can all agree nothing is worse than a wet dog. It only comes in this red hue, but this deal is so good you might have to be ok with that. But hey, at least it’s a power color. There’s easy D-ring access, so connecting your leash won’t be a problem. The hood is packable so if your doggo isn’t fond of ear coverings you can hide it away. It’s available in all sizes, from itty bitty to chonky. No matter which size, each fits snuggly and is comfortable.
Free shipping on all orders over $49.
Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.