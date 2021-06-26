Keep Everything Fresh and Balanced With a $35 Vacuum Sealer and Scale

IPOW Vacuum Sealer + Scale RBFX9I2P Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

IPOW Vacuum Sealer + Scale | $35 | Amazon | Promo code RBFX9I2P



Want to keep those leftovers fresh? How about preserving those marinated steaks? Or are you worried about that wine getting stale? Take care of it all with this multi-functional vacuum sealer from IPOW right now— yours for just $35!

Advertisement

You can take 50% off this sealer which doubles as a kitchen scale when you add promo code RBFX9I2P at checkout. With its sleek design, LCD display, and small size, it is sure to look great on your countertop. It comes with 10 vacuum seal bags to get you started, but you can also attach a hose to manually vacuum seal wine corks, food canisters, jars, ziplock bags, and the like.

In addition to vacuum sealing, the machine can also be used to seal up chip bags and cereal bags and other plastics like that sans suction. You know you wanna keep those snacks fresh!