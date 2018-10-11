Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Is it really almost space heater season? The DeLonghi Mica Panel Heater was one of our readers’ five favorite space heaters, and the only nomination that utilized its uniquely slim form factor. Amazon has it today for $68, which is the cheapest it’s been since January.



It comes with a wheeled base, but you can take that off and mount it straight to your wall like a futuristic-looking radiator, if you don’t want it taking up floor space.