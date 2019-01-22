Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation 10.5" model is still a fantastic tablet by any reasonable measure, and a great deal at $500 for 64GB, in the color of your choice.

If you ask me, the best reason to buy this (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.