Keep Calm, Chew On, and Save 50% on Your First Order of CBD Gummies at Sunday Scaries

Graphic: Gabe Carey

CBD Gummies for Chillin’ | $15 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code INVBTL50

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Sunday Scaries is one of the best experiences you can have with CBD. Not only does it give you that calm, relaxed feeling everyone is craving nowadays, but even the gummies contain vitamins B12 and D3, so you’ll feel chill yet refreshed enough to take a run. Personally, I like to mix it into my tea or coffee, with a little butter or whole milk to let it dissolve in the fat. Afterwards, I’m energized enough to go for a run while my anxious jitters are completely at bay.

For less than $15 when you subscribe and save using the promo code INVBTL50 (automatically applied at checkout), you can try it out for yourself. CBD’s non-psychoactive effects may not bode well for everyone; however, I do recommend testing it out—when it does work, the results are unmatched—and that’s doubly true of Sunday Scaries in particular.

