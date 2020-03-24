It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Keep Calm and Snack On Thanks to These Sweet Amazon Coupons

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
1.5K
Save
Photo: Michael Longmire (Unsplash)
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Snacking—it’s what we’re all doing since it’s one of three things that we’re allowed to do. During this trying time, we’re updating this page to help navigate you through the avalanche of essential Amazon snack and food deals, until this entire mess blows over. Until then, please stay safe and wash your hands frequently.

Advertisement

Each of these deals offers an on-page coupon, so make sure to nab that before heading to checkout. While we can’t promise these treats will arrive quickly, they’ll be a welcome addition to your pantry when they do.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

$20 Off Gift Baskets (Various)

$20 Off Gift Baskets (Various)

Brighten someone’s day with one of these gift baskets. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a discount of $20. Technically, the *best* deal would be the cheapest gift basket, which would either be the chocolate-based gift baskets. But of course, there’s a few to choose from.

Advertisement
GiftTree Starbucks Coffee & Cookies Delight Gift Basket | $17
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Advertisement

GiftTree Starbucks Coffee & Cookies Delight Gift Basket | $17

If you miss the entire Starbucks experience, well, you can pick up this pretty incredible gift basket that help you ease that longing for just $17.

Advertisement

This particular gift basket includes a number of Starbucks coffee, as well as snacks, like madeleines, stroopwafel, and a cookie straw, plus a Starbucks mug. It’s a really sweet bargain.

Advertisement
Biscolata Mood Cookies with Chocolate Filling Snacks | $12
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Advertisement

Biscolata Mood Cookies with Chocolate Filling Snacks | $12

Remember those Hello Panda treats from your childhood? Well, these are a close match to those. If you’re unfamiliar, these are little biscuits filled with chocolate. They’re super tasty and great for kids. Be warned, they’re pretty addictive.

Advertisement
Gra-POW! Cookie Granola | $12
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Advertisement

Gra-POW! Cookie Granola | $12

Granola is probably the most versatile of snacks. And this particular product lives in a particular indulgent section. Perfect to mix with yogurt or to top ice cream with, this low-carb, no sugar granola is perfect for your keto diet. Each serving is just 2-3 net carbs and that’s kinda amazing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Biscolata Stix Biscuit Snacks Coated with Milk Chocolate 9-Pack (Various) | $10
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Advertisement

Biscolata Stix Biscuit Snacks Coated with Milk Chocolate 9-Pack (Various) | $10

It’s not Pocky, but it’s close! Clip the coupon on the page to pick up a 9-pack of milk chocolate, hazelnut, or coconut variety for just $10. That’s a little more than $1 per pack.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock Up On Protein Shakes With This Awesome Muscle Milk Sale

Two Products to Help You Pound One Out Like a Champ While You're Stuck Working From Home

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Currently Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday

The Five Best Snacks I'm Stress-Eating to Distract Myself Right Now