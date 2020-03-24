Keep Calm and Snack On Thanks to These Sweet Amazon Coupons

Photo : Michael Longmire

Snacking—it’s what we’re all doing since it’s one of three things that we’re allowed to do. During this trying time, we’re updating this page to help navigate you through the avalanche of essential Amazon snack and food deals, until this entire mess blows over. Until then, please stay safe and wash your hands frequently.

Each of these deals offers an on-page coupon, so make sure to nab that before heading to checkout. While we can’t promise these treats will arrive quickly, they’ll be a welcome addition to your pantry when they do.

$20 Off Gift Baskets (Various)

Brighten someone’s day with one of these gift baskets. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a discount of $20. Technically, the *best* deal would be the cheapest gift basket, which would either be the chocolate-based gift baskets. But of course, there’s a few to choose from.

GiftTree Starbucks Coffee & Cookies Delight Gift Basket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

GiftTree Starbucks Coffee & Cookies Delight Gift Basket | $17

If you miss the entire Starbucks experience, well, you can pick up this pretty incredible gift basket that help you ease that longing for just $17.

This particular gift basket includes a number of Starbucks coffee, as well as snacks, like madeleines, stroopwafel, and a cookie straw, plus a Starbucks mug. It’s a really sweet bargain.

Biscolata Mood Cookies with Chocolate Filling Snacks Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Biscolata Mood Cookies with Chocolate Filling Snacks | $12

Remember those Hello Panda treats from your childhood? Well, these are a close match to those. If you’re unfamiliar, these are little biscuits filled with chocolate. They’re super tasty and great for kids. Be warned, they’re pretty addictive.

Gra-POW! Cookie Granola Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Gra-POW! Cookie Granola | $12

Granola is probably the most versatile of snacks. And this particular product lives in a particular indulgent section. Perfect to mix with yogurt or to top ice cream with, this low-carb, no sugar granola is perfect for your keto diet. Each serving is just 2-3 net carbs and that’s kinda amazing.

Biscolata Stix Biscuit Snacks Coated with Milk Chocolate 9-Pack (Various) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Biscolata Stix Biscuit Snacks Coated with Milk Chocolate 9-Pack (Various) | $10

It’s not Pocky, but it’s close! Clip the coupon on the page to pick up a 9-pack of milk chocolate, hazelnut, or coconut variety for just $10. That’s a little more than $1 per pack.

