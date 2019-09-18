Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller | $40 | Amazon

Look, just because summer is ending that doesn’t mean the bugs are dead (or hiding) just yet. If you want to enjoy a nice afternoon or night outside on your porch, you don’t need to be eaten alive. The Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller is $10 off right now on Amazon. While it is great to put in your backyard, it is also travel-friendly because it is TSA-compliant for air travel. So if you’re booking a trip to Mexico when the weather gets colder, you might want to toss this in your suitcase to be safe.