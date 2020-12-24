Keep at Least One New Year's Resolution By Always Washing Your Face at Night With an Eco-Friendly $4 Pack of Makeup Removing Cloths

PRITE Makeup Removers 4-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

PRITE Makeup Removers 4-Pack | $4 | Amazon | Promo code PL4XIMKD



Look, it can be hard to keep New Year’s Resolutions. Inevitably, the closer we get to Christmas, the more I start thinking ahead to New Year’s and what good habits I want to work on developing in the weeks ahead. I like to keep my goals realistic: Maybe adding one more day to my exercise routine, pushing myself to drink more water and cut down on caffeine— those kind of goals that involve tweaking my routine rather than a complete overhaul.

One thing we can all agree on: It’s a good idea to wash off your cosmetics at the end of the day, and we have a great deal for you to take care of this in an eco-friendly way. 2021 is all about sustainable solutions, so let’s stop buying those disposable makeup removers, ok?

These reusable PRITE makeup remover cloths can be yours for just $4 with promo code PL4XIMKD. You get a 4-Pack for that low cost, a discount from its regular price of $7. These highly-rated cloths just need water to wash away mascara and bb cream without stripping your skin with chemicals.