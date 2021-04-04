Keep an Eye Out for Visitors With a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Only $95 Today

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You want to screen your visitors without getting up from the couch? No problem. Today you can get a c ertified r efurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Amazon for just $95.

This Ring doorbell can connect with your existing doorbell if you have one for a constant charge. And t he video quality is 1080p HD, so you’re sure to get a clear view of things.

This nifty doorbell is also compatible with an app which allows you to view the camera feed on your phone in real-time. And what’s extra cool? It’s compatible with Alexa devices, too, so you can use it to speak to visitors just by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

This is a Gold Box style 24 hours deal— so don’t miss it!

