Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera starter kit for $335 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.

