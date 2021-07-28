eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System | $406 | Amazon

As much as we might want to, we can’t keep watch over our living spaces at all times. Once you turn the key and head out into the world, you’ve gotta stop worrying about what might happen and focus on your day. Luckily, home security systems can add a bit of peace of mind to otherwise nerve-wracking situations, like going on vacation or working long hours at the office.

If you need additional reassurance that things aren’t going haywire at your home, you might want to grab the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System, which is $174 off right now. You can pick it up for just $406, which is 30% its normal price. You get a 4-camera setup, which offers 2K resolution, IP67 waterproofing, and a 365-day battery life which means you can charge it up once, and not worry about it, well, ever. You don’t have to pay any monthly fee to use it, either.

Set up this bad boy, and never have to wonder what’s going on at home when you’re away again.