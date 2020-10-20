Keep an Eye on the Homestead for Just $30 With This EZVIZ Wireless Security Camera

EZVIZ C6CN Indoor Wireless Security Camera Graphic : Sheilah Villari

EZVIZ C6CN Indoor Wireless Security Camera | $30 | Best Buy



Today only take $10 off this Indoor Wireless Security Camera to help monitor whatever you need to in your home. Be it a rascally pet, active kids, a fussy baby, or just keeping watch to p ut your mind at ease. No matter what you’re using it for snag 25% off right now.

The 1080p resolution comes through in even low light and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. And with two-way audio, you can catch a wil y dog in the act of chewy something they shouldn’t or perhaps even siblings bickering. The C6CN, like most of these cameras, will alert you when movements happen so you can hop on the app and check out what the goings-on are. The set up is simple and you’ll be storing images and footage on a microSD card. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to completely disconnect from your responsibilities there this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on this item.

