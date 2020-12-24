It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep an Eye on That Temp With a $14 No-Contact Infrared Thermometer

Infrared Thermometer LCD Display | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code 77BRCDSQ
Infrared Thermometer LCD Display | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code 77BRCDSQ

With the Rona still very much a threat, you can keep your household in check with an infrared thermometer. This infrared thermometer has an LCD display and allows you to check anyone's temperature without touch, meaning that there are finally a few less germs for you to worry about!

This device also apparently has an alarm to alert you to fever, so nothing will get past you! To get the $14 price point, add promo code 77BRCDSQ at checkout.

