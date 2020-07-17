Keep an Eye on Your Furry Pals With This $30 Wireless Pet Camera

Wireless Pet Camera Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wireless Pet Camera | $30 | Amazon Gold Box



A bunch of you have adopted or fostered pets while sheltering in place and that’s amazing. My best friend is among that group and she’s a first-time dog mom. These fuzzy angels have gotten used to us being with them for pretty much 24/7, so there might be a little separation anxiety now that we a venturing back into the wild and not always taking them with us. The best way to ease the stress for both pupper and person, a pet camera. For the next five hours take $13 off the 2mp Wireless Pet Camera from COOAU.

Advertisement

The camera connects to your phone via an app and gives you real-time alerts based on sound and motion. So if you have a howling little puppy you will be pinged. The night vision that reaches up to 32 feet so even in the dark you will see if your fluffy kid is doing okay and/or behaving. There’s also a built-in mic and speaker so you can reprimand a dog that won’t leave the trash alone or a cat who can’t stop climbing up the curtains. This camera can be encrypted and secured to protect your home and information. And it can also save footage to your cloud, so if fido does something particularly cute or funny you can revisit and share it with friends. Don’t let being a pet parent hamper having some time away from them. Hop on this deal now for peace of mind for you and pet(s).

Free two-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

