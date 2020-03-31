It's all consuming.
Keep All Your Extra Food Fresh With a $90 Vacuum Sealer

Quentyn Kennemer
FoodSaver GM700000 GameSaver Vacuum Sealer | $90 | Woot
Judging by the way grocery stores look right now, chances are you have more food in your fridge than you can handle. Freezing it all works, of course, but leave it in there too long, and you’ll get some nasty freezer burn, and suddenly that juicy sirloin tastes more like spoiled tofu. A vacuum sealer is the perfect solution, and Woot has a damned good one going for $90 today-only. It can seal up to 80 consecutive heavy-duty bags, and with built-in 12v DC adapters, you can even do it from your car or RV, perfect for camping and fishing trips.

