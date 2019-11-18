It's all consuming.
Keep All The Outdoor Cats In Your Life Warm With This $54 Insulated Cat Shelter

K&H Pet Products Outdoor Insulated Cat House | $54 | Amazon
K&H Pet Products Outdoor Insulated Cat House | $54 | Amazon

If you happen to have a cat that likes to go outside, or you know a few friendly feral cats in your neighborhood, you need this cat shelter. As temperatures begin to plummet, outdoor cats are going to look for warm places to sleep. Don’t let them fall asleep under your car after you get home. Instead, they can curl up inside this insulated cat house. The cat house has two entrances, so cats won’t be trapped inside if there is a predator. To keep them warm, on top of the insulation, there is also a heated cat bed inside.

