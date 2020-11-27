Keep a Watchful Eye With $39 off Vava’s Video Baby Monitor

Vava 720p Video Baby Monitor Image : Andrew Hayward

Prime Day is winding down, but Vava has one more bargain ready for parents or soon-to-be parents. This 720p video baby monitor provides a clear HD view into your kiddo’s room, with an automatic panoramic view to look around plus zooming capabilities. Your receiver, with the 5” 720p screen, works up to 900 feet away and has a sizable 4,500mAh battery that’ll provide up to 12 hours with the screen on or 24 hours with just sound.

For the next six hours - or while supplies last—it’s $39 off the list price when you clip the on-site coupon.

