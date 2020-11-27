It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Keep a Watchful Eye With $39 off Vava’s Video Baby Monitor

Andrew Hayward
Vava 720p Video Baby Monitor | $121 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Vava 720p Video Baby Monitor | $121 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Prime Day is winding down, but Vava has one more bargain ready for parents or soon-to-be parents. This 720p video baby monitor provides a clear HD view into your kiddo’s room, with an automatic panoramic view to look around plus zooming capabilities. Your receiver, with the 5” 720p screen, works up to 900 feet away and has a sizable 4,500mAh battery that’ll provide up to 12 hours with the screen on or 24 hours with just sound.

For the next six hours - or while supplies last—it’s $39 off the list price when you clip the on-site coupon.

