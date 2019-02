Photo: Amazon

I’m not saying you’re going to need a power inverter in your car all the time, but it’s never a bad idea to have the option handy for plugging in a laptop, a light, or anything else that can’t run off of USB or DC power. This 140W model from Stanley includes a couple of USB ports in addition to a power outlet, and you can stash it in your glove box for just $12 today.