Keep a Glow Profile With These $5 LED Suction Lights

I use these in my kitchen because the lighting is limited and these are much easier to click on when I pop in during the night. But they’ve also been used in my closets and even in cabinets and under sinks. Grabbing four of these for $5 is a great idea because these are pretty versatile and won’t ruin wherever you slap them up.

The LED lights provide a brighter shine than others. Like I said they are easy to place anywhere and easy to remove. You can also remove the puck from the suction shell and mount it magnetically, so great for metal shelves in say a garage. They take three AAA batteries, pop on and off with a push, and come in four colors.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

