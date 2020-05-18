It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep a Constant Eye on Your Bundle of Joy With a Spaceview Baby Monitor

Ignacia
Eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor | $110 | Amazon | Promo code eufy2000 + Clip Coupon
Parenthood is sweet, but not knowing what your newborn is doing (they’re probably sleeping) while you’re in another part of the house is anxiety-inducing. With the Eufy SpaceView baby monitor for $110, which is 30% off its original list price of $160, you can keep an eye on your baby without marching up and down the stairs or hallway every time you think you hear a peep. You get automatic alerts if your baby is crying, so you’ll really, REALLY know if something is wrong. It also has a 1000ft range so you can watch your little creation anywhere in your home! Grab it before it is gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

