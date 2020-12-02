It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Keep a Closer Eye on Things With $50 off the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHome Depot Deals
245
Save
Arlo Essential Spotlight | $80 | Home Depot
Arlo Essential Spotlight | $80 | Home Depot
Image: Arlo
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Arlo Essential Spotlight | $80 | Home Depot

Although we’re all mostly staying at home right now, even being away for a couple hours can be stressful if you’re waiting for an important package. A good security camera can help make sure your cargo’s secure, and it’ll also help you have some peace of mind that no trouble’s afoot back home. Arlo’s cameras should do the trick, and right now you can get the Essential Spotlight for $50 off at Home Depot, bringing it down to $80. That’ll get you a single camera with 1080p recording, night vision, and two-way audio.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Get Major Savings on PS Plus, PS Now, and PlayStation Gift Cards
Be a Better Listener When You Grab an Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $240
Frivolously Install Every Game You Own on a 2TB WD_Black P50 Game Drive External SSD at a 58% Discount
KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 40-Pack Is Just $20