Keep a Closer Eye on Things With $50 off the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

Arlo Essential Spotlight Image : Arlo

Arlo Essential Spotlight | $80 | Home Depot

Although we’re all mostly staying at home right now, even being away for a couple hours can be stressful if you’re waiting for an important package. A good security camera can help make sure your cargo’s secure, and it’ll also help you have some peace of mind that no trouble’s afoot back home. Arlo’s cameras should do the trick, and right now you can get the Essential Spotlight for $50 off at Home Depot, bringing it down to $80. That’ll get you a single camera with 1080p recording, night vision, and two-way audio.