One of the toughest parts of the day for a pet owner is leaving in the morning. Our dogs know exactly how to make us want to call work and pretend we’re sick, so we can spend the day snuggling them on the couch. Obviously, that is not something we can get away with doing. If you do want to keep an eye on your pet while you’re at work, you’ve probably considered buying a camera for your home. If you also want to give your pet treats while you’re away, you’re going to want to check out the Petzi Treat Cam.

The camera is a budget-friendly price of $84. Owners can download an app to live stream, dispense treats, and even share video on social media. Your pet will probably stand by the camera all day long waiting for their next treat. It can dispense small Milkbone-sized dog treats or Temptations treats for your cat. Though, we doubt your cat will be quite as interested as your dog will be.