Keep a Close Eye on Your Apartment With $90 off an Arlo Pro 2 Camera System

Jordan McMahon
Arlo Pro 2 Security System | $90 | Newegg
Image: Arlo
Arlo Pro 2 Security System | $90 | Newegg

If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has an Arlo Pro 2 security system, which comes with one camera, for $90.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 9/27/2020 and updated with new information on 11/9/2020.

