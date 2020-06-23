It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep a Close Eye on Your Apartment With $200 off This Set of Arlo Pro 2 Cameras

Arlo Pro 2 Security System | $250 | Newegg
Arlo Pro 2 Security System | $250 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Arlo Pro 2 Security System | $250 | Newegg

If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has an Arlo Pro 2 security system, which comes with two cameras, for $250. That’s still not exactly cheap, but $200 is still a solid discount, and not a bad price to quell the anxiety of not knowing what’s going on at home.

