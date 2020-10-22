Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep a Close Eye on Everything With $140 off a Two-Camera eufyCam Pack

eufyCam Two-Cam Kit | $220 | Newegg
If you’ve been cooped up inside the last several months, there may not be much need for a security camera outside your door. Still, maybe you like the extra reassurance, or perhaps you’d rather be safe than sorry while you’re on your weekend camping trip. In any case, those seeking a good security camera setup can snag eufy’s eufyCam two-pack for $220, saving $140.

For your money, you’ll get two cameras that eufy says can last up to a full year on a single charge, along with facial recognition, Google Assistant and Alexa integration, night vision, and a decent waterproofing system to keep them safe.

