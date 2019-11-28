It's all consuming.
Kano Kits Can Teach Your Kids Magic and Coding At the Same Time For $50

Eric Ravenscraft
Black Friday Deals
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Kano Computer Kit | $49 | Amazon
Kano Computer Star Wars The Force Kit | $49 | Amazon
Kano Computer Frozen 2 Kit | $49 | Amazon
Kano Computer Harry Potter Kit | $49 | Amazon

The Kano Computer Kit is an inexpensive DIY computer designed to help kids learn how to build and code their own computer. More recent variations include sensors that let kids code their own force powers, ice powers, and magic wands in a thinly veiled—but still very fun—attempt to turn play time into an education. All four kits are down to a mere $49 today.

